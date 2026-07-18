Annu Kapoor once again slams 'Ramayana' director Nitesh Tiwari

Kapoor further added, "But you need to understand who you have chosen for the role of Sita."

"Goddess Sita is worshiped as a mother. People in this country worship Lord Ram as an avatar of Lord Narayan. The casting is quite questionable."

He also questioned Tiwari's credentials, saying, "I don't even know who Nitesh Tiwari is. Who is he? What does he do? I don't watch films, and I don't think I have missed anything by not watching films."