Annu Kapoor once again slams 'Ramayana' director Nitesh Tiwari
What's the story
Veteran actor Annu Kapoor has once again taken a dig at the upcoming film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. In a recent interview with Zoom, he questioned the casting of Sai Pallavi as Sita and made some disparaging remarks about Tiwari's credentials. He said, "What do you think they will make? Whatever they make, they will only upgrade Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana technologically and perhaps increase its scale."
Casting concerns
Kapoor also questioned Tiwari's credentials
Kapoor further added, "But you need to understand who you have chosen for the role of Sita."
"Goddess Sita is worshiped as a mother. People in this country worship Lord Ram as an avatar of Lord Narayan. The casting is quite questionable."
He also questioned Tiwari's credentials, saying, "I don't even know who Nitesh Tiwari is. Who is he? What does he do? I don't watch films, and I don't think I have missed anything by not watching films."
Past remarks
Kapoor's past comments
Kapoor has a history of making similar comments about other industry figures.
In 2022, when asked about the controversy surrounding Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, he had said, "Who is he? I have no idea."
Two years later, in 2024, Kapoor made headlines after distancing himself from Kangana Ranaut when asked about the actor-politician being slapped at Chandigarh airport. His response then was, "Who is she? Is she beautiful?"
Film critique
Kapoor has been vocal about his disdain for Tiwari
Kapoor has been critical of Tiwari's Ramayana since its announcement in 2023.
Speaking to Aaj Tak, he had said, "Who is Nitesh Tiwari? What is his claim to fame? Insulting the Hindu religion? He will be beaten with shoes."
The film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Pallavi as Sita, is set to release in two parts on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027.
Film overview
About 'Ramayana'
The film also stars Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.
It is being produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.
The project is reportedly one of the most expensive Indian films ever made, with a budget of around ₹4,000 crore.