Annu Kapoor's 'milky body' remark about Tamannaah sparks outrage
By Isha Sharma
Oct 13, 2025
02:03 pm
Veteran actor Annu Kapoor has landed in controversy over his controversial comments on actor Tamannaah Bhatia's physical appearance during a recent interview. The remarks, made while discussing her song Aaj Ki Raat, have been labeled "lewd and vulgar" by several social media users. Here's what happened.

What did Kapoor say?

During an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Kapoor was asked about his opinion on Tamannaah and her performance in the viral song. He responded with, "Mashallah kya dudhiya badan hai (Oh my god, what milky body she has)." The statement was met with discomfort from viewers and has been widely circulated as an example of inappropriate commentary.

The actor's response to Tamannaah's previous statement

The host brought up Tamannaah's earlier statement that children fall asleep listening to her song Aaj Ki Raat. Kapoor responded, "Kitne umar ke baache so jaate hain? 70 saal ke umar ka bhi bachha ho sakta hai na, main hota toh puchta ke kitne umar ke so jaate hain (Kids of which age sleep? A 70-year-old can also be a kid. I would have asked this question to her)."

Kapoor further called her 'sister'

Kapoor continued, "Behen, apne gaane se, apne shareer se, apne dudhiya chehre se humare bacchon ko sulati hain. Bahut achchi baat hai.. (Our sister is making kids sleep with her song, with her milky face and body. It's very good.)" He added that it would be a great blessing for the country if children got a good night's sleep because of her.

Social media users react to veteran actor's comments

Social media users have expressed their disapproval of Kapoor's comments, calling them "lewd." One Instagram user wrote, "Please be respectful. Don't you have a daughter or grandchildren?" Another criticized his words, saying, "She deserves a public apology. This is shameful." The backlash has sparked discussions about acceptable language and the responsibilities of celebrities in public discourse.