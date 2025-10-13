Annu Kapoor's 'milky body' remark about Tamannaah sparks outrage

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor has landed in controversy over his controversial comments on actor Tamannaah Bhatia 's physical appearance during a recent interview. The remarks, made while discussing her song Aaj Ki Raat, have been labeled "lewd and vulgar" by several social media users. Here's what happened.

Controversial remark What did Kapoor say? During an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, Kapoor was asked about his opinion on Tamannaah and her performance in the viral song. He responded with, "Mashallah kya dudhiya badan hai (Oh my god, what milky body she has)." The statement was met with discomfort from viewers and has been widely circulated as an example of inappropriate commentary.

Interview continuation The actor's response to Tamannaah's previous statement The host brought up Tamannaah's earlier statement that children fall asleep listening to her song Aaj Ki Raat. Kapoor responded, "Kitne umar ke baache so jaate hain? 70 saal ke umar ka bhi bachha ho sakta hai na, main hota toh puchta ke kitne umar ke so jaate hain (Kids of which age sleep? A 70-year-old can also be a kid. I would have asked this question to her)."

Actor's blessing Kapoor further called her 'sister' Kapoor continued, "Behen, apne gaane se, apne shareer se, apne dudhiya chehre se humare bacchon ko sulati hain. Bahut achchi baat hai.. (Our sister is making kids sleep with her song, with her milky face and body. It's very good.)" He added that it would be a great blessing for the country if children got a good night's sleep because of her.

Twitter Post Listen to Kapoor here Annu Kapoor should apologize! Many people are saying that when the senior actor and singer made an unflattering comment about Tamannaah Bhatia in an interview, "Mashallah, what a milky body!" it was not right to make such lewd comments about a woman.@tamannaahspeakspic.twitter.com/ew8tG3014L — Roop Rai (@RoopRai80966289) October 13, 2025