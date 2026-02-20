Annu Kapoor turns 70, announces new theater project 'Triple A'
Entertainment
Annu Kapoor just turned 70 and marked the occasion by announcing a fresh theater project called Triple A—short for "Art, Artists, and Audience."
He thanked fans for the birthday love and gave a nod to Sidney Poitier, who shares his birthday and is known for breaking ground in cinema.
The play will feature young performers
Triple A is all about new voices—auditions for young performers are already underway.
Staying true to his roots, Kapoor promised the play will be "original, authentic, pure," adding that he never imitates anyone.