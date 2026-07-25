'Anomie' on Amazon Prime stars actress Bhavana as forensic expert
Entertainment
The Malayalam thriller Anomie, starring Bhavana as forensic expert Zara Philip, has just landed on Amazon Prime Video.
The story follows Zara as she searches for her missing brother and stumbles onto a series of deaths tied together by psychological disorders.
Along the way, she teams up with Officer Jibran (Rahman), making the investigation even more layered and intense.
Critics praised 'Anomie' despite box office
Even though critics appreciated Anomie's bold storytelling and emotional depth, it didn't make much noise at the box office.
Still, if you're into psychological mysteries with a fresh twist, this one might be worth adding to your watchlist.