'Anomie' review: Bhavana Menon's psycho-thriller is engaging but flawed
"Anomie: The Equation of Death" is a Malayalam psycho-thriller that hit theaters on Friday but didn't quite grab the crowd's attention.
Directed by Riyas Marath, it stars Bhavana Menon as Zara Philip, a forensic expert searching for her missing brother.
The film explores big questions about conscience and morality through psychological twists, with Rahman playing a cop on a parallel case.
Box office collection and budget
Opening day earnings were underwhelming—just ₹23 lakh worldwide. Of this, ₹18 lakh came from the Malayalam version and ₹2 lakh from Tamil.
Made on a budget of around ₹4 crore, "Anomie" struggled to draw audiences despite its intriguing premise and well-known cast.
Worth a watch if you like psychological thrillers
If you're into psychological thrillers that dig into moral dilemmas and enjoy seeing Bhavana Menon in an intense role, "Anomie" could be worth your time—even if the box office says otherwise.
It's one for those who like their movies thoughtful and full of suspense.