'Anomie' review: Bhavana Menon's psycho-thriller is engaging but flawed

Opening day earnings were underwhelming—just ₹23 lakh worldwide. Of this, ₹18 lakh came from the Malayalam version and ₹2 lakh from Tamil. Made on a budget of around ₹4 crore, "Anomie" struggled to draw audiences despite its intriguing premise and well-known cast.

Worth a watch if you like psychological thrillers

If you're into psychological thrillers that dig into moral dilemmas and enjoy seeing Bhavana Menon in an intense role, "Anomie" could be worth your time—even if the box office says otherwise.

It's one for those who like their movies thoughtful and full of suspense.