Grammys 2026: Anoushka Shankar loses to Bad Bunny

Ahead of the ceremony, Shankar took to Instagram to express her pride in being nominated for her album Chapter III: We Return to Light (Best Global Music Album) and for Daybreak. She wrote, "I'm proud to be twice nominated... These are my 12th and 13th nominations, which in itself is HUGE!" Despite this, she chose not to attend the ceremony.

Decision details

Here's why she didn't attend the ceremony

Shankar explained her absence from the ceremony, saying, "This year, I made a conscious decision not to go, and to be on the road in India during the ceremony." She added that she wanted to practice what she preaches, that awards don't matter as much as the actual connection playing music for people affords artists. "I wanted to take care of my mental health too," she said.