Grammys 2026: Anoushka Shankar loses to Bad Bunny
What's the story
The 2026 Grammy Awards, held in Los Angeles, saw Indian-origin musician Anoushka Shankar nominated for Best Global Music Performance for Daybreak. However, she lost to global sensation Bad Bunny for his song EoO. The other nominees were Ciro Hurtado (Cantando en el Camino), Angélique Kidjo (Jerusalema), Yeisy Rojas (Inmigrante y Qué?), and Shakti (Shrini's Dream).
Artist's choice
Shankar's post ahead of the ceremony
Ahead of the ceremony, Shankar took to Instagram to express her pride in being nominated for her album Chapter III: We Return to Light (Best Global Music Album) and for Daybreak. She wrote, "I'm proud to be twice nominated... These are my 12th and 13th nominations, which in itself is HUGE!" Despite this, she chose not to attend the ceremony.
Decision details
Here's why she didn't attend the ceremony
Shankar explained her absence from the ceremony, saying, "This year, I made a conscious decision not to go, and to be on the road in India during the ceremony." She added that she wanted to practice what she preaches, that awards don't matter as much as the actual connection playing music for people affords artists. "I wanted to take care of my mental health too," she said.