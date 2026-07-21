What drew Anthony Mackie to 'Desert Warrior'?
What's the story
Hollywood actor Anthony Mackie recently revealed that his film, Desert Warrior, doesn't rely on the age-old action movie trope of revenge. Speaking to Variety India, he said what drew him to the project was its rejection of the revenge narrative and, separately, its historical setting. The film is set in sixth-century Arabia and tells the story of a young woman who unites her people against an invading Persian force.
Character motivation
'You have someone who has no rhyme...'
Mackie plays an outsider who chooses to fight for a meaningful legacy rather than revenge.
He described his character as someone with every reason to walk away from the conflict but instead finds a greater purpose.
"You have someone who has no rhyme...or reason to get involved...and because of this young girl and her story, he does."
"After everything he's lost in his life...when he discovers that the Persians were coming...he wants to leave some legacy in the region's future."
Historical appeal
'There are very few movies or stories...'
Mackie also expressed his excitement about the film's historical setting, which offers a rare glimpse into a period rarely depicted on screen.
He said, "There are very few movies or stories that are told about this period."
"I was excited about that, and the idea of this young woman coming to power and leading this region into a battle with no likelihood of winning, but triumphing for the betterment of the region and the people."
Film's theme
'The treatment by his family and village badly impacted him'
Mackie further explained how his character's motivation sets Desert Warrior apart from typical action films.
He said, "The treatment by his family and village badly impacted him, and the idea was to keep revenge out of his actions."
"It was this very difficult gray area that we were playing in of honor and appreciation instead of revenge or love."
The film also stars Ben Kingsley, Aiysha Hart, and Sharlto Copley.
It will land on Lionsgate India on July 28.