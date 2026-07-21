What drew Anthony Mackie to 'Desert Warrior'?

Mackie plays an outsider who chooses to fight for a meaningful legacy rather than revenge.

He described his character as someone with every reason to walk away from the conflict but instead finds a greater purpose.

"You have someone who has no rhyme...or reason to get involved...and because of this young girl and her story, he does."

"After everything he's lost in his life...when he discovers that the Persians were coming...he wants to leave some legacy in the region's future."