Anthony Mackie to headline sci-fi thriller audiobook 'Exoplanet'
What's the story
Hollywood actor Anthony Mackie, known for his roles in Avengers: Doomsday and Twisted Metal, will star in a new sci-fi thriller audiobook titled Exoplanet. The project is being executive produced by Andy Weir, the author of Project Hail Mary. The original book is written by Benjamin Percy. The cast also includes Ariana DeBose and John Leguizamo as members of a starship crew stranded on a deadly exoplanet in different time periods.
Storyline
'Exoplanet' synopsis and cast details
The official description of Exoplanet reveals that the starship Wild Blue Yonder is torn apart by a quantum anomaly, with each surviving crew member crash-landing in a different era on the same deadly exoplanet.
Mackie plays Chief Engineer Jeff Shaw, DeBose is First Officer Becca Bang, and Leguizamo is Science Officer Logan Bowers.
The crew must find a way to communicate across time itself before this world consumes them all.
Author's insight
Weir's description of 'Exoplanet'
Weir said he was "obsessed with problems, the kind where one person and a lot of math are all that stand between survival and disaster."
He added that Exoplanet takes this concept and "adds a twist that genuinely kept me up at night."
Mackie is no stranger to the sci-fi genre, having starred in Netflix's Altered Carbon and Black Mirror, as well as mid-budget thrillers like IO and Elevation.
Cast highlights
Other projects of the cast members
Despite being an audiobook, Exoplanet features a star-studded cast that one would expect from a blockbuster sci-fi movie.
Leguizamo's recent performance as Eumaeus in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey was a standout.
DeBose, meanwhile, recently starred in Prime Video's crime drama Scarpetta alongside Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis.
Exoplanet will be released on Audible on November 5.