Anthony Mackie to headline sci-fi thriller audiobook 'Exoplanet'

The official description of Exoplanet reveals that the starship Wild Blue Yonder is torn apart by a quantum anomaly, with each surviving crew member crash-landing in a different era on the same deadly exoplanet.

Mackie plays Chief Engineer Jeff Shaw, DeBose is First Officer Becca Bang, and Leguizamo is Science Officer Logan Bowers.

The crew must find a way to communicate across time itself before this world consumes them all.