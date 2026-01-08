'Anti-nationals': Nidhi Dutta stands up for Varun Dhawan after 'Border 2' trolling
Nidhi Dutta, producer of Border 2, is backing Varun Dhawan after the film's first song, Ghar Kab Aaoge, sparked mixed reactions and some harsh online trolling.
An X user alleged that a "paid smear campaign" was being run against Dhawan, involving body-shaming and criticism of his expressions.
Dutta calls out the negativity
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Dutta wrote: "Congratulations to all the ANTI-NATIONALS who can pay to bring down an actor playing a PVC of this country. This is YOUR film, India! Hope audiences identify and shame these people."
She made it clear she sees these attacks as more than just criticism—they're personal digs at a film about Indian soldiers.
Who is Nidhi Dutta?
Dutta is both story writer and producer for Border 2, following in her father J.P. Dutta's footsteps from the original 1997 Border.
Directed by Anurag Singh, the sequel stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The movie is set to release on January 23, 2026.
Lately, she's also addressed comparisons between both films on social media.