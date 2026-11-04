Can Ranbir-Yash's 'Ramayana' open at ₹100cr?
What's the story
The highly anticipated film Ramayana is set to hit theaters on Thursday, November 5, just days ahead of Diwali. Despite being a holiday release, the Ranbir Kapoor film arrives in cinemas four days before the festival instead of the usual on-the-day or after-the-festival premiere. Trade experts are still optimistic about its performance at the box office and expect it to open with an estimated collection of ₹70-100cr in India alone.
Box office prediction
'The salaried class receives a bonus...'
Trade analyst Atul Mohan told Bollywood Hungama, "It is possible for the film to earn ₹60-70 crore. It is a Diwali release, when people go to cinemas."
"The salaried class receives a bonus and, as a result, spending capacity increases. So, people don't mind splurging on shopping, meals, movies, etc."
Distributor and exhibitor Raj Bansal also predicted that the film will collect more than ₹60cr despite the pre-Diwali period being "a major dent for the box office."
High expectations
Yash's presence to boost collections: Cinema owner
Vishek Chauhan, owner of Roopbani Cinema in Purnia, Bihar, estimated that Ramayana will earn over ₹100cr on its first day in India.
He said, "(Yash's) mere presence and the fact that he's playing such a strong character will ensure a ₹40 crore collection on the day of release in the Southern states."
"In fact, if it opens below ₹100 crore, I'll be disappointed. I think anywhere between ₹100-125 crore is what I am looking at on Day 1."
Film's potential
Lack of competition will also help 'Ramayana'
Chauhan added, "Everything is going in favor of Ramayana - the casting, the scale, the grandeur, hype, marketing, buzz, etc."
"Before India, the film has premiered in America and the critics there are raving. We have a 'firangi' obsession - if they like it, we tend to get influenced!"
He also said that the steep ticket prices and lack of other Hindi releases will help boost its performance.
Meanwhile, its domestic advance Day 1 gross is at ₹42cr, per Sacnilk.