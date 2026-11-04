Can Ranbir-Yash's 'Ramayana' open at ₹100cr? 

Trade analyst Atul Mohan told Bollywood Hungama, "It is possible for the film to earn ₹60-70 crore. It is a Diwali release, when people go to cinemas."

"The salaried class receives a bonus and, as a result, spending capacity increases. So, people don't mind splurging on shopping, meals, movies, etc."

Distributor and exhibitor Raj Bansal also predicted that the film will collect more than ₹60cr despite the pre-Diwali period being "a major dent for the box office."