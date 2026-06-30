When will Ram Charan-Janhvi's 'Peddi' head to OTT?
What's the story
The sports action drama Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, is set to make its digital debut on Netflix. The film has reportedly been acquired by the streaming giant for its OTT release. According to a report by 123Telugu, it was originally expected to be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada from Thursday, but now it might be arriving on July 16. The Hindi version may follow on July 30 after completing the eight-week window for Hindi films.
Film overview
This is what happens in 'Peddi'
Peddi narrates the story of a talented village athlete who dreams of bringing recognition to his neglected hometown. To earn a living, he competes in local cricket and wrestling tournaments. The film also explores his love story with Achiyamma (Kapoor), the daughter of a local politician. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, it also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Boman Irani, Divyenndu, and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles.
Box office success
Box office collection of 'Peddi'
Despite receiving mixed reviews, Peddi has emerged as a major box office hit. The film opened with impressive collections worldwide and continued its successful run over the following weeks. It collected ₹0.34 crore net in India on Day 26 (Monday). Its total India net collection has now reached ₹240.48 crore, while its India gross stands at ₹284.33 crore, per Sacnilk.