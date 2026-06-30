'Peddi' to stream on Netflix

When will Ram Charan-Janhvi's 'Peddi' head to OTT?

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:02 pm Jun 30, 202601:02 pm

What's the story

The sports action drama Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, is set to make its digital debut on Netflix. The film has reportedly been acquired by the streaming giant for its OTT release. According to a report by 123Telugu, it was originally expected to be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada from Thursday, but now it might be arriving on July 16. The Hindi version may follow on July 30 after completing the eight-week window for Hindi films.