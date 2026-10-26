Will we get 'Nobody Wants This' Season 4?

The third season of Nobody Wants This introduced several new characters, including Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Avan Jogia, Sarah Silverman, Sadie Sandler, Poorna Jagannathan, and Andrew Rannells. If the show is renewed for a fourth season, it will likely continue to develop these characters.

The third season ended with Joanne and Noah's marriage, setting the stage for new challenges and joys in their lives.

Creator Erin Foster wants the show to continue and told Parade, "There's more story to tell."