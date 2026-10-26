Will we get 'Nobody Wants This' Season 4?
What's the story
The popular Netflix series Nobody Wants This is yet to be renewed for a fourth season, despite the successful launch of its third season. The streaming giant typically announces renewals a few weeks after a new season's release. For instance, Season 2 premiered in October 2025 and was renewed by November that same year. So fans shouldn't worry just yet about this being the final installment of the Kristen Bell and Adam Brody show.
Plot speculation
What to expect from Season 4?
The third season of Nobody Wants This introduced several new characters, including Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Avan Jogia, Sarah Silverman, Sadie Sandler, Poorna Jagannathan, and Andrew Rannells. If the show is renewed for a fourth season, it will likely continue to develop these characters.
The third season ended with Joanne and Noah's marriage, setting the stage for new challenges and joys in their lives.
Creator Erin Foster wants the show to continue and told Parade, "There's more story to tell."
Release prediction
When will Season 4 arrive on Netflix, if approved?
But Foster also doesn't want to drag out the story if viewers don't connect to it anymore. She told Decider the team was ready if Netflix greenlit another season.
The first three seasons of Nobody Wants This have been consistently released in September or October of 2024, 2025, and 2026.
If Netflix decides to renew the series for a fourth season, fans can expect it to premiere around the same time next year, September or October of 2027.