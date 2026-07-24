'Ramayana': Industry veterans give their 2 cents on upcoming trailer
What's the story
The much-anticipated trailer of Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, is set to be released on Saturday. The film is being touted as a major production aimed at captivating audiences worldwide. While the story of Lord Rama and Sita has been adapted for television multiple times, this grand cinematic version has piqued the interest of both movie lovers and industry insiders.
Anticipated adaptation
'I'm looking forward to seeing a fresh interpretation'
Speaking to Variety India, Kumar Tewary, known for making Shrimad Ramayan (2024), said, "I've always believed that every generation should experience Ramayan in its own way."
"So I'm looking forward to seeing a fresh interpretation of one of the greatest stories ever told."
"I hope it makes people, especially the younger generation, want to rediscover the epic."
Director's take
'I am keen to see how they depict the vulnerability...'
Director Ranjan Kumar Singh, who has helmed Jai Hanuman (1997), Mahabharat (2013), and Raavan (2006), said, "The young generation needs to know the story of Ramayan for its values of brotherhood, love and sacrifice."
"It is important to show Lord Rama as a human."
"I am keen to see how they depict the vulnerability of Lord Rama and Raavan in the trailer. The casting is top-notch, so my expectations are high."
Character expectations
'Hanuman is one rare character you never stop discovering'
Tewary expressed his excitement for the depiction of Lord Hanuman in the upcoming film.
He said, "He's one of those rare characters you never stop discovering. Every time I revisit the Ramayan, I understand him a little differently."
Singh also emphasized the importance of showcasing the relationship between Lord Rama and Sita in the trailer. He said, "The first part of the story is all about them."
Meanwhile, the film is set to release on Diwali 2026.