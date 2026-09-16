Anto Augustine faces Thiruvananthapuram police case for forgery and defamation
Entertainment
Anto Augustine, managing director of Reporter TV, is now facing a police case in Thiruvananthapuram after KPCC spokesperson Raju P Nair accused him of defamation and forgery.
The complaint says Augustine was involved in spreading false information about Chief Minister V D Satheesan using forged documents.
FIR alleges framing of CM Satheesan
According to the FIR, Augustine and two others allegedly tried to frame Satheesan by using fake papers that claimed he registered a second marriage back in 2012 while already married.
Police are currently investigating and might move the case to the Kochi City Police, since the alleged place of occurrence of the controversial remarks made by Mr. Augustine is in Kalamassery.