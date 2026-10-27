Antonoff criticizes Sheeran for dropping Macklemore over Palestine comments
Bleachers musician Jack Antonoff has called Ed Sheeran "for placating billionaires" after Sheeran dropped Macklemore from his Loop Tour because of Macklemore's "Free Palestine" comments.
Antonoff told The Guardian that Sheeran missed a chance to stand up for something bigger, saying he could have performed outdoors in support but chose not to.
Macklemore donates $1 million to Palestinian relief
Macklemore was removed from the tour after Gillette Stadium owner Robert Kraft and other stadium owners objected to his political stance, reportedly giving Sheeran an ultimatum.
In response, Macklemore donated $1 million in earnings from Sheeran's tour to Palestinian relief and launched a successful Free Palestine tour.
Meanwhile, Sheeran's suggestion to donate for humanitarian aid didn't land well; opening acts pulled out and some shows were canceled due to weather.