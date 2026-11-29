Pradeep shared how Bigg Boss boosted his own career, saying he believes this platform has helped him to some extent, and that is why he is standing here today.

The trio also treated everyone to a glimpse of Mr & Mrs Office through its trailer, about a couple secretly working together in IT, which already has eight episodes out.

Manimegalai praised the contestants for surviving 80 days inside, adding some heartfelt encouragement and making this visit one of the season's memorable moments.