Antony Varghese's 'Kattalan' wraps up shoot, sets release date
Kattalan, a pan-Indian action thriller directed by Paul George, has finished shooting after 140 days—including some intense scenes filmed in Thailand.
The movie stars Antony Varghese, with reports differing on the female lead: some name Dushara Vijayan while others name Rajisha Vijayan, with a supporting cast featuring Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, and more.
It's now set to hit theaters worldwide in May 2026.
This is what the film is about
The film dives into the gritty world of ivory smuggling, promising a mix of raw action and emotional moments.
Written by George along with Joby Varghese and Jero Jacob, Kattalan is produced by Shareef Muhammed under Cubes Entertainments—the team behind the hit Marco.
Other key details of the movie
Kattalan will release in five languages: Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. Shemaroo serves as the digital and satellite distribution partner.
Music is by B Ajaneesh Loknath; Renadive handles cinematography with Shameer Muhammed as editor.