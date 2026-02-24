Antony Varghese's 'Kattalan' wraps up shoot, sets release date Entertainment Feb 24, 2026

Kattalan, a pan-Indian action thriller directed by Paul George, has finished shooting after 140 days—including some intense scenes filmed in Thailand.

The movie stars Antony Varghese, with reports differing on the female lead: some name Dushara Vijayan while others name Rajisha Vijayan, with a supporting cast featuring Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, and more.

It's now set to hit theaters worldwide in May 2026.