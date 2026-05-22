Antony's 'Appa Kutty' 1st look shows wounded father carrying daughter Entertainment May 22, 2026

Vijay Antony's new film Appa Kutty just dropped its first-look poster, and it's pretty striking.

You see Antony, wounded, carrying his daughter on his shoulder, hinting at a story packed with emotion and action.

The movie, directed by Mu Maran, centers on a father-daughter bond and was shot in one go; postproduction is moving fast.