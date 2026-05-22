Antony's 'Appa Kutty' 1st look shows wounded father carrying daughter
Entertainment
Vijay Antony's new film Appa Kutty just dropped its first-look poster, and it's pretty striking.
You see Antony, wounded, carrying his daughter on his shoulder, hinting at a story packed with emotion and action.
The movie, directed by Mu Maran, centers on a father-daughter bond and was shot in one go; postproduction is moving fast.
Antony produces 'Appa Kutty' and scores
Antony isn't just acting: he's also handling the music, editing, and producing under his own banner.
The cast features Preethi Asrani, Haripriya, and Bagavathi Perumal.
With Maran co-writing dialogues alongside Puthiya Parithi and Rajeev Rajendran behind the camera, Appa Kutty aims to blend heartfelt family moments with intense action.