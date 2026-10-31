'Genius director': Anu Malik pays tribute to Sanjay Gupta
What's the story
Composer Anu Malik has paid tribute to his late friend and filmmaker Sanjay Gupta. In an emotional Instagram post, Malik described Gupta as a "genius director" whose vision was "truly ahead of his time." He added that the music in Gupta's films also had a futuristic touch. The two had collaborated on several projects.
Emotional message
'He lived like a king and had a futuristic approach'
Malik wrote, "I have had the privilege of working with him on so many films, and his vision, creativity, and passion for cinema and music were truly ahead of his time."
"He lived like a king and had a futuristic approach to filmmaking that always inspired me."
"His films and his contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered forever and ever."
Fond memories
'You will always be remembered'
Malik further added, "I am unable to comprehend this tragic loss."
"You will always be remembered, my dear friend. Rest in peace, Sanjay."
"You will be deeply missed."
Gupta was known for films like Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala, and Kaabil.
Industry loss
Mika Singh called Gupta his 'godfather'
Singer Mika Singh also paid tribute to Gupta, whom he referred to as a "godfather" who helped him break into Bollywood.
He wrote, "Today has been one of the most shocking and heartbreaking days..."
"My big brother, Sanjay Gupta Ji, a wonderful human being...has left us far too soon."
Gupta (57) was found dead at his home in Versova after an apparent fall in his kitchen late on Friday night.
Mumbai Police said he had suffered a severe head injury.