'Kaabil' director Sanjay Gupta dies at 57
What's the story
The Hindi film industry is mourning the loss of acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who has passed away at 57. The popular director died after suffering a head injury at home. Gupta made his directorial debut with Aatish: Feel the Fire in 1994, starring Aditya Pancholi and Sanjay Dutt. Over the years, he developed a unique visual style that became synonymous with his films on crime and the Mumbai underworld.
Cause of death
Ashoke Pandit opens up on Gupta's cause of death
Filmmaker and FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit revealed on Instagram, "It's really shocking and sad. Just got the news that our dear friend...Sanjay Gupta is no more. He passed due to a head injury at home. Another talent gone too soon. He was a wonderful narrator, full of life persona & a passionate filmmaker. A great loss to our industry..."
"Condolences to his family & dear ones. Om Shaanti. Details of his last rites will be shared soon."
Iconic films
'Kaante' developed a cult following
One of Gupta's most iconic films is Kaante (2002), which he helmed and produced.
The heist thriller, featuring an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Suniel Shetty, Lucky Ali, and Kumar Gaurav, was shot extensively in the US.
It developed a cult following for its gritty treatment and technical presentation.
Genre exploration
'Musafir,' 'Shootout at Lokhandwala' furthered his crime film journey
Gupta continued to delve into the crime genre with films like Musafir (2004) and Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007), where he served as a producer.
He later directed Shootout at Wadala (2013), another film based on the Mumbai underworld.
Gupta's filmography also included Kaabil (2017), starring Hrithik Roshan, and the ensemble action drama Mumbai Saga (2021).
His last directorial was The Miranda Brothers (2024).
He also had his own production banner, White Feather Films.