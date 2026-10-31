'Kaabil' director Sanjay Gupta dies at 57

Filmmaker and FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit revealed on Instagram, "It's really shocking and sad. Just got the news that our dear friend...Sanjay Gupta is no more. He passed due to a head injury at home. Another talent gone too soon. He was a wonderful narrator, full of life persona & a passionate filmmaker. A great loss to our industry..."

"Condolences to his family & dear ones. Om Shaanti. Details of his last rites will be shared soon."