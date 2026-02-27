'Disgusted with myself': Anubhav Sinha on writing 'Assi's graphic scenes

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha recently opened up about the challenges he faced while writing the graphic sexual assault sequences in his new film Assi . In an interview with SCREEN, he revealed that he wrote these scenes in a fit of disgust and instinct. "I wrote it over two hours at dusk. By the time I got up, it was night. I was disgusted with myself."

Creative process 'I really had to go into the depths...' Sinha admitted he was initially unsure about his writing. "I mailed it to my co-writer Gaurav Solanki, thinking he'd say it's very bad. But he said it's lovely." "We didn't design it. I really had to go into the depths of my evil to get to that point." The director confessed his dislike for a particular shot in the film, saying, "That shot where the camera is under the car is the dark depths of evil. I hate that shot."

Industry insights On breaking the 'bro code' and his values When asked about breaking the "bro code" in the film industry, Sinha admitted to stepping out a few times. He said, "Bro code is very patriarchal. I don't subscribe to it." He credited his father for his values and conduct, saying, "It comes from my father. He's 94 today, and I can't thank him enough." The director also criticized the need for a hero in mass commercial cinema, which often requires a victim due to the patriarchal system.

Gender perspective 'Not been accused of male gaze in this film' The director revealed they constantly questioned themselves while writing Assi. "The most difficult part for a man to make a film like this is to feel like a woman." "We were constantly aware and educating ourselves by reading accounts of rape survivors." "That must have helped because so far, I've not been accused of male gaze in this film."

