'Assi' director tried 'to think like woman' for the movie

Societal examination

Sinha on why he wants to show 'generational failure'

Sinha also spoke about his intention to highlight the generational failure of society in Assi. "Mothers tell their daughters at 13 that this [sexual violence] may happen, and this is how you deal with it. But men don't tell their sons about gender equality," he said. "We don't tell them that you might be attracted to another person's body, but you can't snatch it." The movie stars Taapsee Pannu, a lawyer representing a sexual assault survivor, played by Kani Kusruti.