'Assi' director tried 'to think like woman' for the movie
What's the story
Director Anubhav Sinha recently opened up about the challenges of writing Assi, a film on sexual violence, with Gaurav Solanki. The duo had to think like women while penning scenes for the movie. "Every time Gaurav and I went to write a scene, we were trying to think like a woman. That was the toughest part for me," he mentioned to Mid-Day. "I was watching a lot of films about women to understand women, to feel like one."
Societal examination
Sinha on why he wants to show 'generational failure'
Sinha also spoke about his intention to highlight the generational failure of society in Assi. "Mothers tell their daughters at 13 that this [sexual violence] may happen, and this is how you deal with it. But men don't tell their sons about gender equality," he said. "We don't tell them that you might be attracted to another person's body, but you can't snatch it." The movie stars Taapsee Pannu, a lawyer representing a sexual assault survivor, played by Kani Kusruti.
Casting decision
'I meet a lot of actors who want...'
Sinha also explained his choice to cast Pannu in Assi. "I meet a lot of actors who want to be in my movies because they think they should want to be in a movie like that. That doesn't work for me," he said. He added, "You will see Taapsee's honesty in her eyes. She walks the talk." Pannu has worked with Sinha before in Thappad and Mulk.