Where to watch Taapsee Pannu's 'Assi' after theatrical run

Assi will likely arrive on ZEE5 around April 17, 2026. However, the final date will depend on the film's performance at the box office . The title highlights the horror of sexual crimes with an alarming statistic: 80 women are reportedly assaulted every single day in India. The film also stars Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Naseeruddin Shah , Supriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa.

Film synopsis

Story and cast of the film

Assi revolves around Parima, a schoolteacher who survives a brutal gang sexual assault and is left on a railway track. Kusruti plays Parima while Pannu essays the role of Raavi, her defense lawyer. The film also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Vinay, Parima's husband and Revathy as the presiding judge. It marks the third collaboration between the director and Pannu after the acclaimed dramas Mulk and Thappad.