Where to watch Taapsee Pannu's 'Assi' after theatrical run
What's the story
The upcoming courtroom thriller Assi, starring Taapsee Pannu and Kani Kusruti, will be available on ZEE5 after its theatrical run, reported OTTPlay. The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha and will hit Indian theaters on February 20, 2026. Following the standard industry practice, the film's digital premiere is expected to take place around eight weeks later.
OTT release details
Tentative premiere date and title significance
Assi will likely arrive on ZEE5 around April 17, 2026. However, the final date will depend on the film's performance at the box office. The title highlights the horror of sexual crimes with an alarming statistic: 80 women are reportedly assaulted every single day in India. The film also stars Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa.
Film synopsis
Story and cast of the film
Assi revolves around Parima, a schoolteacher who survives a brutal gang sexual assault and is left on a railway track. Kusruti plays Parima while Pannu essays the role of Raavi, her defense lawyer. The film also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Vinay, Parima's husband and Revathy as the presiding judge. It marks the third collaboration between the director and Pannu after the acclaimed dramas Mulk and Thappad.