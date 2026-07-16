Anup Jalota says Ram temple scandal will not shake faith
Entertainment
Singer Anup Jalota has weighed in on the Ayodhya Ram Temple donation scandal, saying that controversies like this won't shake people's faith.
At a bhajan event in Raipur, he shared, "These things will not change people's faith and devotion."
The gathering also saw key leaders like the governor, chief minister, and former chief minister joining in.
SIT to submit final report soon
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is wrapping up its probe into alleged fund misuse and plans to submit its final report soon.
CCTV checks flagged 70 suspicious incidents, like staff hiding cash or skipping security checks, with over ₹81 lakh allegedly recovered so far.
No missing silver bricks have been found, but eight accused remain in custody until their next hearing on July 27.