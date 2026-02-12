Anup Jalota to donate ₹5 lakh to Rajpal Yadav Entertainment Feb 12, 2026

Singer Anup Jalota is lending a hand to actor Rajpal Yadav, who's now in Tihar Jail for six months after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea for relief in a cheque bounce case.

Jalota announced he'll donate ₹5 lakh to help his friend through this rough patch, sharing, "Ups and downs are a part of life. We must help our friends... I am also sending ₹5 lakh to him. I hope this helps him."