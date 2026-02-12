Anup Jalota to donate ₹5 lakh to Rajpal Yadav
Entertainment
Singer Anup Jalota is lending a hand to actor Rajpal Yadav, who's now in Tihar Jail for six months after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea for relief in a cheque bounce case.
Jalota announced he'll donate ₹5 lakh to help his friend through this rough patch, sharing, "Ups and downs are a part of life. We must help our friends... I am also sending ₹5 lakh to him. I hope this helps him."
Other celebrities have also come forward to help
Bollywood isn't staying quiet—Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and filmmaker David and actor Varun Dhawan have all reached out with support.
Singer Guru Randhawa has even offered Yadav a spot in an upcoming music video.
Yadav's money troubles began after his 2010 directorial debut flopped at the box office, leaving him with major debt.