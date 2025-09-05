Anupam Kher backs 'The Bengal Files' amid West Bengal controversy

'The Bengal Files' has been banned in West Bengal: Joshi

Producer Pallavi Joshi has written to President Droupadi Murmu about what she describes as an "unofficial ban" on the movie in West Bengal—citing blocked promotions and threats from political groups.

Despite these setbacks, Joshi says she's determined for people to see this final chapter of The Files Trilogy, calling the film the "cry of Maa Bharati" and highlighting its role in telling long-suppressed truths of Indian history.