Anupam Kher backs 'The Bengal Files' amid West Bengal controversy
Anupam Kher is throwing his support behind The Bengal Files, which hit theaters on September 5.
He gave a shoutout to director Vivek Agnihotri and producer Pallavi Joshi for tackling the rarely-discussed 1946 Great Calcutta Killings and Noakhali riots—events the film calls a neglected genocide.
The cast features Mithun Chakraborty, Joshi herself, and Darshan Kumar.
'The Bengal Files' has been banned in West Bengal: Joshi
Producer Pallavi Joshi has written to President Droupadi Murmu about what she describes as an "unofficial ban" on the movie in West Bengal—citing blocked promotions and threats from political groups.
Despite these setbacks, Joshi says she's determined for people to see this final chapter of The Files Trilogy, calling the film the "cry of Maa Bharati" and highlighting its role in telling long-suppressed truths of Indian history.