Anupam Kher recalls meeting Michael Jackson in 1996

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher took to Instagram to share a nostalgic memory of meeting pop legend Michael Jackson in 1996. In his post, he described the encounter as "a feeling frozen in time." He wrote, "I still remember the moment I shook your hand in Mumbai. For that brief second, the fanboy in me took over completely."

Tribute 'There will truly be nobody like you' Kher further elaborated on the impact of their meeting, writing, "Like touching a piece of magic. You were not just an artist. You were an experience." He added, "There will truly be nobody like you for the next thousand years. Nobody." "We are blessed... deeply blessed... that you walked this earth and touched millions of lives with your art, your innocence, and your genius."

Message 'There are people who choose to carry poison...' Kher also expressed his sadness over the fact that some people still choose negativity over positivity. He wrote, "And yes... somewhere it pains me that even today, there are people who choose to carry poison instead of celebrating purity." "But greatness like yours rises far above noise and negativity. You were God's gift to mankind. Wherever you are...may you be dancing, creating, and smiling. Jai Ho!"

Advertisement