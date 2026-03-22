Anupam Kher showers praise on 'Dhurandhar 2,' rejects 'propaganda' allegations

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has praised Aditya Dhar 's Dhurandhar 2, calling it an "experience" and a "journey." He also took a dig at those who have labeled the film as propaganda, saying they should be ashamed of themselves. In a lengthy post, Kher shared his thoughts on the spy thriller and revealed that he called Dhar to congratulate him after watching it.

Film praise Kher's post on 'Dhurandhar 2' Kher wrote, "DURANDHAR2 IS OUTSTANDING! ADITYA DHAR IS A ROCKSTAR! Sometimes, words fall short. You walk out of a film... and there's a silence within you that says everything, yet explains nothing. That's what watching #Dhurandar felt like." "There are moments in Dhurandar that don't just play on screen...they stay with you, long after the lights come on."

Film defense Kher slams those who called film propaganda In the video, Kher slammed those who have called the film propaganda. He said, "People who are saying it's about jingoism and that it is a propaganda film... I feel so sad for them. I feel pity for them." "Initially, before I watched the film, I got angry because they tried to call The Kashmir Files a propaganda film... People who call it a propaganda film should be ashamed of themselves."

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Cast commendation Kher praises the cast and crew of the film Kher went on to give shout-outs to Dhar, Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. Addressing Singh, he said, "Your body language, your simmering anger, understanding your pain... In one or two scenes, your pain is so visible and made me sad." Dhurandhar 2 explores the backstory of Singh's character, Hamza Ali Mazari aka Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

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