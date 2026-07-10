Anupam Kher to play Ashok Singhal in 'Shri Ram Bhoomi'

Controversy response

Kher on temple project scam controversy

During the same interaction, Kher was asked about the alleged scam controversy linked to the temple project. He said that such allegations should not affect people's faith in the temple itself. "Thieves exist everywhere. That does not diminish the dignity or prestige of the temple." "It took 500 years for this temple to be built. If some people engage in such acts, it should not affect the sanctity of the temple."