Anupam Kher to play Ashok Singhal in 'Shri Ram Bhoomi'
What's the story
Veteran actor Anupam Kher has confirmed that he will be playing the role of Ashok Singhal in the upcoming film Shri Ram Bhoomi. The announcement was made by Kher on his Instagram account after photos from the film set sparked speculation about his character. In a heartfelt post, he described Singhal as a "devoted servant of Lord Shri Ram" and expressed excitement about portraying such an important historical figure.
Character insight
'He was not just a leader but a devoted servant...'
Kher elaborated on Singhal's role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, describing him as someone who guided it with "complete dedication, determination, and commitment." He emphasized, "He was not just a leader but a devoted servant of Lord Shri Ram." "His faith, sensitivity, and unwavering belief gave new energy to the movement."
Role dedication
'Bringing such a historic personality to life...'
Kher concluded his post by stating, "Bringing such a historic personality to life on screen with honesty and sensitivity is a great responsibility for me." The film is currently being shot in Ayodhya, one of the main locations in the story. In a recent interaction, Kher had spoken about starting the shoot by seeking blessings at the Ram temple and Hanuman temple. He said, "How can any work begin without the blessings of Ram Lalla and Lord Hanuman?"
Controversy response
Kher on temple project scam controversy
During the same interaction, Kher was asked about the alleged scam controversy linked to the temple project. He said that such allegations should not affect people's faith in the temple itself. "Thieves exist everywhere. That does not diminish the dignity or prestige of the temple." "It took 500 years for this temple to be built. If some people engage in such acts, it should not affect the sanctity of the temple."
About Singhal
Who was Ashok Singhal?
Singhal was an Indian Hindu leader and a prominent figure in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. He was born on September 15, 1926, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. After studying engineering at Banaras Hindu University, he joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a full-time worker. Singhal later became one of the most prominent leaders of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). He passed away on November 17, 2015, in Gurugram, Haryana, at the age of 89.