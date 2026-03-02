Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' releases on OTT tomorrow
Entertainment
Anupam Kher's second film as a director, Tanvi The Great, starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video from March 3, 2026.
The movie originally released in theaters last July and follows 21-year-old Tanvi Raina (Shubhangi Dutt), an autistic woman determined to honor her late father's army legacy at Siachen Glacier.
Plot of the film
Tanvi lives with her mom (Pallavi Joshi) and grandfather (played by Kher), facing challenges but never giving up on her dream.
The film celebrates resilience, family bonds, and chasing what matters—earning a seven-minute standing ovation at Cannes.
Mixed reviews for the film
Reviews were mixed: some critics praised it while others were less impressed.
Despite the ratings, people are talking about its unique story and Kher's second film as a director.