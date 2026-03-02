Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' releases on OTT tomorrow

Tanvi lives with her mom (Pallavi Joshi) and grandfather (played by Kher), facing challenges but never giving up on her dream. The film celebrates resilience, family bonds, and chasing what matters—earning a seven-minute standing ovation at Cannes.

Mixed reviews for the film

Reviews were mixed: some critics praised it while others were less impressed.

Despite the ratings, people are talking about its unique story and Kher's second film as a director.