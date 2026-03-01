'Anupamaa': Anupama calls out Arjun, Tina for mistreating parents
Entertainment
This week's Anupamaa episode brought a big reveal and some real talk about family.
Anupama called out Arjun and Tina for mistreating their parents, reminding everyone that parents deserve respect, not neglect.
She also uncovered that Diwakar is actually Karan, adding a fresh twist to the drama just as an engagement with Pakhi is teased for the next episode.
A new twist in the tale
If you're into family drama with unexpected turns, this episode had it all—confrontations about respecting elders and a surprise identity reveal.
Anupama's stand against mistreatment hits home, and the new engagement angle keeps things interesting for what's coming next.