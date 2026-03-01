'Anupamaa': Anupama calls out Arjun, Tina for mistreating parents Entertainment Mar 01, 2026

This week's Anupamaa episode brought a big reveal and some real talk about family.

Anupama called out Arjun and Tina for mistreating their parents, reminding everyone that parents deserve respect, not neglect.

She also uncovered that Diwakar is actually Karan, adding a fresh twist to the drama just as an engagement with Pakhi is teased for the next episode.