'Anupamaa': Anupama stops Pakhi's engagement with a shocking revelation
Entertainment
On "Anupamaa," things took a wild turn when Anupama stopped her daughter Pakhi's engagement after discovering the groom was an impostor.
Thanks to a tip from Kinjal, Anupama showed up with Diwakar's real family and revealed that the man Pakhi was about to marry wasn't who he claimed to be.
Anupama goes to any lengths to protect her family
At first, Pakhi was upset and blamed her mom for ruining everything, insisting she knew who she was marrying.
But Anupama calmly shared video proof exposing the impostor as Karan.
Once faced with the truth, Pakhi confronted Karan herself and agreed to hand him over to the police—ending the fake engagement and showing just how far Anupama will go to protect her family.