'Anupamaa': Anupama stops Pakhi's engagement with a shocking revelation

Anupama goes to any lengths to protect her family

At first, Pakhi was upset and blamed her mom for ruining everything, insisting she knew who she was marrying.

But Anupama calmly shared video proof exposing the impostor as Karan.

Once faced with the truth, Pakhi confronted Karan herself and agreed to hand him over to the police—ending the fake engagement and showing just how far Anupama will go to protect her family.