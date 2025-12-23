'Anupamaa': Bhavna Ajwani joins as new troublemaker

Why does this matter?

Prerna's bold line from the promo—"Jo cheez mujhe achi lagti hai, woh meri hoti hai"—hints at some serious drama ahead and possibly new twists for Anupama herself.

Anupamaa has consistently ranked among the top shows since 2020 and remains a favorite for its story of a homemaker reclaiming her life.

If you're into family drama with strong characters, it might be worth catching up on JioHotstar.