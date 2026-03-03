'Anupamaa': Birthday girl Anupama accidentally holds Prarthana-Ansh's newborn 1st
Entertainment
Big moment on Anupamaa—Prarthana and Ansh just had a baby girl, and it all happened on Anupama's birthday at the hospital.
The mood was a mix of happiness and tension: while everyone rushed to meet the new arrival, Anupama accidentally ended up holding the baby first and blessed her.
Family drama kicked in right away over who got to hold the newborn first.
Episode weaves a beautiful yet messy family moment
This episode captures how even joyful milestones can get complicated by old family tensions.
Gautam teared up meeting his granddaughter, while Vasundhara couldn't resist taking a jab at Anupama, saying sharing a birthday doesn't mean sharing fate.
If you're into stories where celebrations come with real-life messiness—and some heartfelt moments—this one's worth catching up on.