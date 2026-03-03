'Anupamaa': Birthday girl Anupama accidentally holds Prarthana-Ansh's newborn 1st Entertainment Mar 03, 2026

Big moment on Anupamaa—Prarthana and Ansh just had a baby girl, and it all happened on Anupama's birthday at the hospital.

The mood was a mix of happiness and tension: while everyone rushed to meet the new arrival, Anupama accidentally ended up holding the baby first and blessed her.

Family drama kicked in right away over who got to hold the newborn first.