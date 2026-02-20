'Anupamaa' episode recap: Gautam messes up Parag's exhibition
This episode of "Anupamaa" packs in a diamond heist, family drama, and an attempted rescue.
Gautam swaps real diamonds for fakes to mess up Parag's big exhibition, while Anupama uncovers some serious family hurt—Ravinder has been mistreated by his own sons and separated from his wife Manpreet.
The story weaves together betrayal, hope, and a bit of action.
The diamond heist
Gautam sneaks into Prem's locker and replaces the real diamonds with fakes to sabotage Parag's reputation.
Mahi distracts Rahi so Gautam can slip away unnoticed.
Meanwhile, the Kotharis are busy celebrating—clueless about the chaos heading their way.
Anupama promises to reunite Ravinder and Manpreet
Ravinder opens up about being abused by his sons and missing Manpreet.
When Anupama finds his poetry diary for Manpreet, she gets emotional and vows to help Ravinder and get Manpreet back.
Anupama and Hasmukh go undercover to save Manpreet
To save Manpreet from Arjun and Tina's house, Anupama teams up with Hasmukh, Dheeraj, and Nassir—Anupama and Hasmukh are disguised as Dubai elites.
While Dheeraj and Nassir keep Arjun distracted, Anupama waits for her chance to reach Manpreet.
The episode leaves us hanging right at the start of their rescue mission.