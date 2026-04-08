'Anupamaa' episode sees Anupama unaware she inspects Prem's restaurant
This episode of Anupamaa brings a fun twist: Anupama steps in as an inspector at Prem's restaurant without even realizing it.
Before that, she has a heartfelt chat with Banku about responsibility, while Paritosh back is getting suspicious about what Anupama has been up to and worries things might get messy when she returns.
'Anupamaa' inspection warning, Rahi recognizes Anupama
During the inspection, a stranger warns Anupama that trouble's coming if she doesn't stop, but she sticks to her task.
Rahi later shares the news with Prem and Prerna, who are genuinely happy about Anupama's involvement.
Meanwhile in Goa, Digvijay opens up about his fear that Jaya may leave him too, adding more drama to already tangled relationships.
The episode ends with Rahi recognizing Anupama, leaving Anupama stunned.