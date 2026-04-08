'Anupamaa' episode sees Anupama unaware she inspects Prem's restaurant

'Anupamaa' inspection warning, Rahi recognizes Anupama

During the inspection, a stranger warns Anupama that trouble's coming if she doesn't stop, but she sticks to her task.

Rahi later shares the news with Prem and Prerna, who are genuinely happy about Anupama's involvement.

Meanwhile in Goa, Digvijay opens up about his fear that Jaya may leave him too, adding more drama to already tangled relationships.

The episode ends with Rahi recognizing Anupama, leaving Anupama stunned.