TRP report: 'Kyunki...' dominates, 'Anupamaa' loses spot to 'Ganga Mai...'

The 16th week of the TRP report has brought about a major shake-up in the top five spots, via Filmy Masala Now. While some old favorites are struggling to stay afloat, the return of a popular franchise has turned things upside down. Ektaa Kapoor 's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has claimed the top spot this week, with Vasudha slowly establishing itself as the second most popular television show. However, the third one came as a surprise.

Top show 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' ranks at the top Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has been ruling the TRP report for a while. This week, the family drama is leading with a solid 1.8 rating, down from last week's 2.0 rating. Despite this dip, Tulsi has managed to win over viewers with the storyline and boasts a reach of 2.5.

Rising contenders 'Vasudha,' 'Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan' take second and third In second place is Vasudha, which has once again clinched the runner-up spot in the race, proving to be an unexpected player for ZEE TV. Its rating dipped from last week's 1.8 to 1.7 this week, but still boasts a reach of 2.6. The third spot was taken by Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan, produced by Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta, with a rating of 1.7 and a reach of 2.9 this week.

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Consistent performers 'Anupamaa,' 'Tumm Se Tumm Tak' rank at 4 and 5 Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa ranks at number four, with its rating dropping from 1.8 last week to 1.6 this week. It has a reach of 2.7. The show is currently tied with Zee TV's Tumm Se Tumm Tak, which also holds a 1.6 rating and stays in fifth place with a reach of 2.5.

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