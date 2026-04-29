'Kyunki Saas Bhi...': 51-year-old actor discusses playing Smriti's (50) grandson 

Actor Akashdeep Saigal (51), who rose to fame as Ansh Gujral in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, has returned to the iconic show as Tulsi's ( Smriti Irani , 50) grandson in its reboot. This casting decision has not quite convinced the audience, with many viewers feeling Saigal looked too old for the role. In a recent interview with Zoom, he discussed his unexpected return and its significance.

Character evolution 'Professionally, it's a brilliant shift' Saigal shared his thoughts on playing Tulsi's grandson in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, after portraying her son in the original show. He said, "It's a masterclass in evolution. Playing the son was about rebellion; playing the grandson is about legacy." "Professionally, it's a brilliant shift. Spiritually, it's a reminder that while the name on the door changes, the soul of the performance stays the same."

Casting insight 'When Ektaa calls, it's not a pitch...': Saigal Saigal described his reunion with the KSBKBT 2 cast as a "full-circle moment." He said, "When (Ektaa Kapoor) calls, it's not a pitch; it's a shared vision. We've created history together, and we both knew that for the return of this legacy, it needed a specific kind of power." "Bringing me in for Riyansh wasn't just casting; it was a strategic move to bring back that X-factor."

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Reunion moment Negative reactions to Saigal's casting Saigal also spoke about the KSBKBT 2 cast, calling their reunion a "full-circle moment." He referred to Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Amar Upadhyay, and himself as the "architects" of the show's genre. The recent episode featured Tulsi meeting Riyo or Riyansh for the first time and being left speechless. Saigal's return as Riyo has been met with negative reactions from viewers who have pointed out that he looks older than his on-screen father. But Saigal is unaffected.

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