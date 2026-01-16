'Anupamaa': Prarthana's garba dance accident reignites family feud

During the Makar Sankranti episode of Anupamaa (Jan 15, 2026), things got tense when Prarthana, who is pregnant, tripped on a kite string during garba and fell. The accident quickly brought old drama back between the Shahs and Kotharis.

What went down at the celebration? Prarthana invited Baa to dance with her but ended up stepping on a manja string while sorting out a kids' kite fight.

She fell hard, and a doctor was called—she was given a pain injection and monitored as a precaution.

Family drama heats up (again) The Kotharis blamed the Shahs for not being careful enough. Gautam wanted Prarthana to come home; Baa felt awful about what happened.

Parag lost his cool at Ansh until Anupama stepped in, reminding everyone that family matters more than pointing fingers.