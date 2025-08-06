'Anupamaa' recap: Ansh-Prarthana's wedding preps kick off
In the latest "Anupamaa" episode, Ansh and Prarthana's wedding plans are in full swing. The Shahs made it official last night, hoping to start a family soon.
Prarthana's dad Parag has given his blessing but won't show up for the big day.
Meanwhile, the Kotharis are split—Prem and Anil will attend, but Gautam is still against the match.
Family dynamics at play
The Kothari family is clearly divided—Gautam isn't on board with the wedding, while Rahi challenges Anupamaa at the sangeet and refuses to attend when invited.
Prem's coming despite ongoing drama with Khyati, who keeps bringing up old issues.
Parag is letting Prarthana make her own choices but stays distant from all the excitement.
It's a classic case of families bringing both love and baggage to big moments.
Anupama's balancing act
While all this unfolds, Anupama is juggling wedding prep with her dance competition rehearsals—and running into scheduling headaches (thanks in part to Rahi).
Even though Pakhi worries Gautam might stir up trouble at the event, Anupama isn't letting anything throw her off track.