'Anupamaa' recap: Hasmuk suffers heart attack amid family drama
The latest episode of "Anupamaa" brought major drama to Sarita's home.
When Rahi recognized a man from Prakash Bhau's group as her past harasser, Sarita refused to believe it, reminding Rahi that the man works for Prakash Bhau, and Tatiya defended the man.
Anupamaa and Devika supported Rahi.
In all the chaos, Hasmuk suffered a heart attack that no one noticed.
Devika asks Sarita to get Rahi medical help
Rahi pointed out the man by his tattoo, with Anupamaa and Devika backing her up. But Sarita defended him, reminding Rahi that the man works for Prakash Bhau.
Arguments got heated as Anupamaa questioned how he was even there.
Meanwhile, Devika brushed off old superstitions about her health and pushed for real medical help.
Gas gone, network back, but no 1 noticed Hasmuk's condition
With cooking gas gone, Anupamaa suggested using a chulha (traditional stove).
Pari tried to lighten things up by making a Navratri banner as network service finally returned and kids reconnected with their dads.
But while everyone was distracted, Hasmuk's chest pain worsened—he collapsed after trying (and failing) to get help.
The episode ended on an uncertain note about his condition.