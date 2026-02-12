'Anupamaa' star Rupali Ganguly can't stop raving about 'Dhurandhar' Entertainment Feb 12, 2026

Rupali Ganguly, best known from Anupamaa, can't stop raving about Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

She said, "I watched Dhurandhar twice in theater. What a film. I can't wait for the second part to come out..."

She even caught some sneak peeks of Part 2 while on a video call with her brother Vijay Ganguly, who worked on the film's choreography.