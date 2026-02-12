'Anupamaa' star Rupali Ganguly can't stop raving about 'Dhurandhar'
Rupali Ganguly, best known from Anupamaa, can't stop raving about Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
She said, "I watched Dhurandhar twice in theater. What a film. I can't wait for the second part to come out..."
She even caught some sneak peeks of Part 2 while on a video call with her brother Vijay Ganguly, who worked on the film's choreography.
Cast of 'Dhurandhar' and its sequel
Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh as spy Hamza and Akshaye Khanna as villain Rehman Dakait.
The first movie was a global Netflix hit—even though it was banned in Pakistan.
Now, everyone's looking forward to the sequel, which will dive into Hamza's backstory and bring Arjun Rampal into a big showdown with Singh.
Release date and behind-the-scenes info
The sequel drops March 19 in five languages via Jio Studios and B62 Studios.
Fun fact: Vijay Ganguly has been editing films since he was 11 and also choreographed Shararat and Fa9La—so expect more cool moves this time around!