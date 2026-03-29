'Anupamaa' turn: Digvijay spares Anupama after Banku vows to leave

Kothari clash over Mahi: Anupama supported

Over at the Kothari house, Mahi's late-night outing sparks blame and arguments: Vasundhara points fingers at Anupama, while Khyati stands up for Mahi.

Through all this chaos, Digvijay quietly accepts Anupama's presence at Saavi Villa. With Banku and Jaya offering support, there's a real sense that better days could be ahead for her.