'Anupamaa' turn: Digvijay spares Anupama after Banku vows to leave
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Big moment in Anupamaa: Digvijay decides not to kick Anupama out of Saavi Villa after Banku stands by her and says he'll leave too.
This surprise move hints that things might finally start looking up for Anupama, who's been through a lot lately.
Kothari clash over Mahi: Anupama supported
Over at the Kothari house, Mahi's late-night outing sparks blame and arguments: Vasundhara points fingers at Anupama, while Khyati stands up for Mahi.
Through all this chaos, Digvijay quietly accepts Anupama's presence at Saavi Villa. With Banku and Jaya offering support, there's a real sense that better days could be ahead for her.