Anurag Basu's 'Metro... In Dino' heads to Netflix
Anurag Basu's new film, Metro... In Dino, is landing on Netflix August 29, 2025.
With a cast featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, and Pankaj Tripathi, carrying forward the emotional depth and storytelling style of Basu's acclaimed Life in a... Metro (2007), it explores what love and relationships look like today.
Story and music
Set across Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore, the film follows four couples—covering everything from first crushes to long-term companionship.
Expect a mix of humor and heartfelt moments as their stories connect.
Plus: Pritam's soundtrack brings some nostalgia while keeping things fresh for 2025.