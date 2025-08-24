'Drishyam 3' won't be typical thriller, reveals director Jeethu Joseph Entertainment Aug 24, 2025

Director Jeethu Joseph just shared that Drishyam 3 won't be your typical thriller.

Speaking at the Manorama News Conclave, he said, "I don't think that this film is going to be a thriller," and added that viewers will get why once they see it.

The story actually started with the ending—Joseph built the plot around Georgekutty's family from there.