'Drishyam 3' won't be typical thriller, reveals director Jeethu Joseph
Director Jeethu Joseph just shared that Drishyam 3 won't be your typical thriller.
Speaking at the Manorama News Conclave, he said, "I don't think that this film is going to be a thriller," and added that viewers will get why once they see it.
The story actually started with the ending—Joseph built the plot around Georgekutty's family from there.
Why Joseph is making this change
Joseph opened up about feeling boxed in by expectations for shocking twists and perfect logic in thrillers, especially after Drishyam's huge success since 2013.
He's ready to ditch the usual formulas and focus on more natural storytelling for Drishyam 3, even if it means taking some risks.
Everything to know about upcoming film
Drishyam 3 starts filming in October and aims for a 2026 release. Meanwhile, Joseph is also working on Mirage, Valathu Vashathe Kallan, and Ram Part 1.
Mohanlal returns as Georgekutty—a dad who'll do anything to protect his family when trouble hits.