Anurag Kashyap, Ranjan Singh back short film 'Melody of Destiny'
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and producer Ranjan Singh have joined the upcoming short film The Melody of Destiny as presenters and executive producers. The film, rooted in Haryana, is the debut project of 24-year-old self-taught director Chaitanya Chugh from Pehowa, Variety reported. The narrative revolves around a man living in Delhi who secretly sings on the streets to save money for his daughter's wedding.
Film's theme
'It grew into an exploration of gendered roles'
The film stars Saurabh Bansal as Rajesh, a man living in Delhi while his wife, Savitri (Nagmeet Arora), and daughter, Priya (Miraya Sehgal) stay in Haryana.
The story unfolds when a dinner conversation turns into a fight.
Chugh revealed, "Initially drawn from the stark reality of the importance of marriages in India, which is maligned by the illegal practice of dowry, it grew into an exploration of gendered roles...and power, and how they shape family dynamics, especially in traditional setups."
Filmmakers' views
'It's powerful, it's sensitive and carries...'
Kashyap said, "Chaitanya really knows the world that he has captured intimately in the film."
"It's powerful, it's sensitive, and carries some really authentic performances."
Singh added that it is rare to see a young filmmaker push boundaries with their first film.
"He definitely has a unique storytelling approach and an emotional outlook which is a must for this story."
Production details
Film incorporates Haryanvi folklore
The Melody of Destiny was shot guerrilla-style on the streets of Delhi.
Most crew members were women, and the film also incorporates Haryanvi folklore, which traditionally uses metaphorical storytelling through song.
The short film is produced by Chugh, Diya Panjwani, and Aabhar S Dev.