The film stars Saurabh Bansal as Rajesh, a man living in Delhi while his wife, Savitri (Nagmeet Arora), and daughter, Priya (Miraya Sehgal) stay in Haryana.

The story unfolds when a dinner conversation turns into a fight.

Chugh revealed, "Initially drawn from the stark reality of the importance of marriages in India, which is maligned by the illegal practice of dowry, it grew into an exploration of gendered roles...and power, and how they shape family dynamics, especially in traditional setups."