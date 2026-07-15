Anurag Kashyap, Azmi and Deol back Sonam Wangchuk's NEET-UG protest

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actors like Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol are backing educationalist Sonam Wangchuk, who's been on an 18-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Wangchuk is protesting the NEET-UG paper leak, demanding accountability, the education minister's resignation, and ₹1 crore compensation for families of students who allegedly died by suicide due to the scandal.