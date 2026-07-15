Anurag Kashyap, Azmi and Deol back Sonam Wangchuk's NEET-UG protest
Entertainment
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actors like Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol are backing educationalist Sonam Wangchuk, who's been on an 18-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
Wangchuk is protesting the NEET-UG paper leak, demanding accountability, the education minister's resignation, and ₹1 crore compensation for families of students who allegedly died by suicide due to the scandal.
Celebrities express concern, Parliament march planned
Kashyap called out the government's "deafening" silence and praised Wangchuk's courage but worried about his health.
Shabana Azmi shared a heartfelt message urging him to stay healthy.
Protesters plan a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20 as their next step.