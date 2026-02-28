'Keep fighting slowly': Anurag Kashyap praises sister Anubhuti's 'Accused'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently penned a heartfelt note for his sister, director Anubhuti Kashyap, after the release of her psychological thriller Accused on Netflix. The movie, starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Rannta in lead roles, has received mixed reviews. In his Instagram post , Kashyap praised Anubhuti's talent and encouraged her to "keep fighting slowly" with her work.

Sibling support 'Good in you can't be suppressed' Kashyap wrote, "Proud of you my @anubhuti_k. You're going to have a great career." "Good in you can't be suppressed, and I can see the rest which is not you in what will be a private conversation." He added, "Love you always. Keep fighting slowly with your work, and not like me, and one day your voice will come out intact."

Film insights 'I know you have my back always!' Kashyap further emphasized, "All I have to say - even if not exact, your power of storytelling, your lens, your observations of human behavior still come through to the discerning eye." He concluded with a message about the universal struggle in their profession. To this post, Anubhuti replied in the comments section: "Thank you bhaiya, love you too. I know you have my back always!!"

