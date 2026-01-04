Anurag Kashyap calls Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' role his favorite
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap just shared on Letterboxd that Ranveer Singh's turn as an Indian spy in Dhurandhar is his "favorite performance"—he even called it "so secure."
The film, directed by Aditya Dhar and released in December 2025, also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt.
What's the buzz about?
Dhurandhar draws from real-life events like the 1999 IC-814 hijacking and 2008 Mumbai attacks, packing in plenty of action and drama. It's already a box office hit and one of India's top-grossing films.
Kashyap praised Singh's performance in Dhurandhar, calling it his "favorite performance" and "so secure."
Kashyap's take—praise with a pinch of critique
Kashyap liked how the film captured the tension of being a spy but felt some lines—like Madhavan's "Ek din aisa ayega jab jo desh ke bare me koi sochega" or Singh's "Ye naya Indiahai"—were a bit heavy-handed.
Still, he defended director Dhar's approach to Kashmir politics by comparing it to big Hollywood war movies like The Hurt Locker.