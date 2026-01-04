'Ikkis' struggles at box office; collects ₹19.12cr in 4 days

Ikkis, a biographical war drama from director Sriram Raghavan, stars Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film brings to life the story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal's bravery in the 1971 Battle of Basantar and his father's later visit to Pakistan. Even with positive reviews for its emotional storytelling and performances and tough competition from big releases like Dhurandhar and Avatar: Fire and Ash, Ikkis has received some positive word of mouth despite tough competition.

In numbers: Ikkis opened with ₹7.28 crore on Day 1 but dipped sharply to ₹3.50 crore on Day 2. It bounced back a bit with ₹4.65 crore on Day 3 and added another ₹3.97 crore on Day 4—bringing its four-day India total to ₹19.12 crore (per Sacnilk.com).

Globally, it earned about ₹19.75 crore in three days, with most coming from India.

Behind the scenes & reception: Agastya Nanda reportedly trained for years on Army tanks for authenticity, while battle scenes used recreated Centurion tanks for realism.

Bobby Deol stepped in as the voice of young Dharmendra due to health issues last year—a touching detail fans have noticed.

Critics have praised the film's emotional honesty, even if box office numbers are modest so far.